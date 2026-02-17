Straitstimes.com header logo

Apartment building fire in Spain's Catalonia kills 5 youths

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Google Preferred Source badge

MADRID, Feb 17 - Five people have died and four others suffered minor injuries in a fire at an apartment building in Spain's northeastern Catalonia, regional firefighters said late on Monday.

According to Spanish news agency EFE, citing fire department sources, authorities believe all the deceased were young people, and some may have been underage.

The blaze broke out in a storage room of a five-story building in Manlleu, a town of 21,000 in the Osona area north of Barcelona, firefighters said in a statement.

For reasons still unknown, the victims were unable to escape the storage area, they added. The Mossos d'Esquadra - Catalan police - have opened an investigation into the cause of the fire.

The victims' identification will be completed throughout Tuesday morning, as some of the bodies were charred. REUTERS

See more on

People

Spain

Barcelona

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.