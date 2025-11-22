Any Ukraine peace plan must be accepted in Kyiv, says Polish president

Polish President Karol Nawrocki gives a statement to the media at the presidential palace in Warsaw, Poland, August 21, 2025. REUTERS/Kuba Stezycki

WARSAW - Any peace plan for Ukraine must be accepted in Kyiv, Polish President Karol Nawrocki said, after the U.S. signalled to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that Ukraine must accept a U.S.-drafted framework to end its conflict with Russia.

Washington's 28-point plan calls on Ukraine to cede territory, accept limits on its military and renounce ambitions to join NATO. It also contains some proposals Moscow may object to and requires its forces to pull back from some areas they have captured, according to a draft seen by Reuters.

"It was Ukraine that fell victim to Putin's criminal aggression, and it is Ukrainians, with the support of the United States and EU countries, who must have the decisive voice in peace talks," Nawrocki said on X late on Friday, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"The price of peace cannot in any way be the achievement of strategic goals by the aggressor, and the aggressor was and remains the Russian Federation," he added. REUTERS