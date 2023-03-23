Any attempt to arrest Putin would be declaration of war on Russia, ally says

MOSCOW - Any attempt to arrest President Vladimir Putin after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued a warrant for the Kremlin chief would amount to a declaration of war against Russia, his ally, former president Dmitry Medvedev, said on Thursday.

The ICC issued an arrest warrant on Friday, accusing Mr Putin of the war crime of illegally deporting hundreds of children from Ukraine. It said there are reasonable grounds to believe that Mr Putin bears individual criminal responsibility.

Mr Medvedev told Russian media that the ICC, which countries including Russia, China and the United States do not recognise, was a “legal non-entity” that had never done anything significant.

Any attempt to detain Mr Putin, though, would be a declaration of war, said Mr Medvedev, who is the deputy chairman of Mr Putin’s powerful security council.

“Let’s imagine – obviously this situation which will never be realised – but nevertheless, let’s imagine that it was realised: The current head of the nuclear state went to a territory, say Germany, and was arrested,” Mr Medvedev said.

“What would that be? It would be a declaration of war on the Russian Federation,” he said in a video posted on messaging app Telegram. “And in that case, all our assets – all our missiles, et cetera – would fly to the Bundestag, to the Chancellor’s office.”

The Kremlin says the ICC arrest warrant is an outrageously partisan decision, but meaningless to Russia.

Russian officials deny war crimes in Ukraine, and say the West has ignored what it says are Ukrainian war crimes.

Russia’s Feb 24, 2022, invasion of Ukraine has triggered the deadliest European conflict since World War II and the biggest confrontation between Moscow and the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.

Relations with the West, Mr Medvedev said, were probably at the worst ever.

As president from 2008 to 2012, Mr Medvedev cast himself as a pro-Western reformer.

Since the war, though, he has turned into one of the most publicly hawkish Russian officials, insulting Western leaders and delivering a series of nuclear warnings.

Nuclear risks have risen, he said. “Every day’s delivery of foreign weapons to Ukraine brings closer the nuclear apocalypse,” Mr Medvedev said.

After the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union, he said, the West had considered itself the boss of Russia, but Mr Putin had put an end to that.