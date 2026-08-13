Antwerp diamond sector rejects link between Trump ring and tariff exemption

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BRUSSELS, Aug 13 - The Antwerp diamond sector has rejected allegations there was a link between an 18-carat gold ring encrusted with 321 diamonds recently gifted to U.S. President Donald Trump and the exemption of Europe's diamond industry from new tariffs weeks later.

"The discussion about U.S. import tariffs was entirely separate from (the gifted ring)", the Antwerp World Diamond Centre, which represents the Belgian city's diamond sector, said in a statement on Wednesday.

• The statement follows a letter by two Democratic senators demanding answers from both AWDC and David Gotlib Luxury Cufflinks, which had gifted the ring, warning that the gift raised legal questions under U.S. federal bribery law and could result in criminal penalties for the companies.

• "The ring was designed and gifted on the occasion of the official celebration of 250 years of American independence, organized by the U.S. Embassy in Belgium. Without that celebration, there would have been no ring," the AWDC statement said.

• David Gotlib Luxury Cufflinks was not immediately available for comment when approached by Reuters and there was no immediate response from a PR representative or via LinkedIn.

• The sector had secured 0% tariff in September 2025 but when the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Trump's tariff law, he pivoted to a 10% global tariff for 150 days which AWDC said also affected the diamond sector.

• AWDC said that when new tariffs were announced, the sector had pushed for the 0% tariff to be implemented again but that this was "entirely separate" from the gift.

• The ring was presented to the U.S. ambassador in Belgium by the AWDC president and Gotlib on June 28 as a gift for Trump in honour of the 250th anniversary of the U.S.

• On July 24, the Trump administration officially exempted European natural diamonds from new Section 301 tariffs, restoring the industry's prior 0% tariff access.

• The White House has denied any favours to special interests. A spokesman has said that the decision to exempt the diamond industry from new tariffs merely upheld the Trump administration's previous agreement to provide preferential treatment for diamonds under a U.S.-European Union trade deal signed in Scotland last July.

• An administration official said the diamond ring was federal property, and if the president wanted to keep it, he would have to pay the government market price for it. REUTERS