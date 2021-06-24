Antivirus creator John McAfee found dead in prison after Spanish court allows extradition

John McAfee appears via videoconference during his extradition hearing in Madrid, Spain, on June 15, 2021.
John McAfee appears via videoconference during his extradition hearing in Madrid, Spain, on June 15, 2021.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
  • Published
    34 min ago

BARCELONA (REUTERS) - Antivirus creator John McAfee, 75, was found dead in his prison cell in Barcelona after the Spanish high court had authorised his extradition to the US, the Catalan justice department said, confirming an earlier report from El Mundo newspaper.

