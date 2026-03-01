Straitstimes.com header logo

Anti-war protesters march on US and Israeli embassies in Athens after strikes on Iran

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Google Preferred Source badge

ATHENS, March 1 - More than a thousand demonstrators marched to the U.S. and Israeli embassies in Athens on Sunday to protest against strikes in Iran.

Demonstrators mainly affiliated to the Greek Communist Party held banners and placards reading "Hands off Iran" and "close Souda base".

Greece on Saturday tightened security in Souda naval base on the island of Crete, a strategic facility for the United States in the eastern Mediterranean.

The U.S. and Israeli embassies were cordoned off with rows of blue police buses.

Police sources estimated the number of protesters at more than 1,300. REUTERS

See more on

Iran

Police

Buses

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.