Anti-war protesters march on US and Israeli embassies in Athens after strikes on Iran

ATHENS, March 1 - More than a thousand demonstrators marched to the U.S. and Israeli embassies in Athens on Sunday to protest against strikes in Iran.

Demonstrators mainly affiliated to the Greek Communist Party held banners and placards reading "Hands off Iran" and "close Souda base".

Greece on Saturday tightened security in Souda naval base on the island of Crete, a strategic facility for the United States in the eastern Mediterranean.

The U.S. and Israeli embassies were cordoned off with rows of blue police buses.

Police sources estimated the number of protesters at more than 1,300. REUTERS