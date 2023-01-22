Anti-Turkey demo in Sweden stokes fresh tensions amid Nato push

ISTANBUL - Turkey on Saturday called off a visit by Sweden’s defence minister over a planned demonstration by a right-wing extremist in Stockholm, sparking a fresh crisis over Nato talks between the two countries.

Turkey has been angered by permission obtained by Mr Rasmus Paludan, a Swedish-Danish politician whose anti-Islamist actions sparked riots across Sweden last year, to stage a protest in front of its embassy in the Swedish capital.

A day after summoning the Swedish ambassador over the issue, Ankara said it was cancelling a visit by Sweden’s defence chief that was aimed at overcoming Turkey’s objections to Sweden’s bid to join the Nato military alliance.

“At this point, Swedish Defence Minister Pal Jonson’s visit to Turkey on Jan 27 has lost its significance and meaning, so we cancelled the visit,” Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said.

Mr Jonson also confirmed the decision to postpone the visit, which he said was made together with Mr Akar at the US military base in Ramstein, Germany, on Friday.

“Our relations with Turkey are very important to Sweden, and we look forward to continuing the dialogue on common security and defence issues at a later date,” he tweeted.

Mr Paludan has expressed his intention to “burn the Quran”, Islam’s holy book, during his protest on Saturday.

In April last year, Mr Paludan’s announcement of a Quran burning “tour” for the Muslim holy month of Ramadan sparked riots across Sweden.

The protest went ahead as planned later on Saturday under a heavy police presence, according to an AFP journalist.

Around 100 people – including a large number of journalists, gathered near the Turkish embassy in Stockholm.

Mr Paludan set fire to the holy book with a lighter following a long diatribe of almost an hour in which he attacked Islam and immigration in Sweden.

“If you don’t think there should be freedom of expression, you have to live somewhere else,” he said.

A small pro-Turkish demonstration also took place on the other side of the embassy.