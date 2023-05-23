'Anti-terror regime' in Russian region after cross-border incursion: governor

MOSCOW - Russian authorities on Monday introduced an “anti-terror regime” in the southern region of Belgorod after Moscow accused a “sabotage” group of crossing over from Ukraine.

“In order to ensure the safety of citizens in the Belgorod region, the legal counter-terror regime has been introduced today,” governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said in a statement.

The regime gives special powers to security services and entails the enforcement of a number of restrictions and measures including beefed-up security, identity verification, and communications surveillance.

Authorities can also displace people living in an affected area.

An “anti-terror regime” was in force in Chechnya between 1999 and 2009 when Russian authorities battled insurgents during Moscow’s second military campaign in the mountainous region.

Authorities also periodically introduce such legal regimes for short periods of time, usually in the volatile North Caucasus.

Earlier Monday Moscow said its troops battled a Ukrainian “sabotage” group that infiltrated the region of Belgorod.

Kyiv denied involvement but members of the anti-Kremlin Freedom of Russia Legion claimed responsibility for the attack. AFP