Anthony Joshua speaks on camera for first time since Nigeria crash

British figther Anthony Joshua in December. He was injured in a fatal highway accident that killed two of his close friends.

– British fighter Anthony Joshua broke weeks of public silence on Jan 29 and spoke on camera for the first time since a car crash that killed two of his close friends.

In a video posted on his YouTube channel, he held back tears at one point as he reflected on the loss of t eam members Latif Ayodele and Sina Ghami, describing the pair as his “brothers”.

The 36-year-old was a passenger in a sport utility vehicle that hit a stationary truck on a busy highway linking Lagos and Ibadan in Nigeria on Dec 29, and sustained minor injuries in the accident that claimed their lives.

“I know what I have got to do,” he said in the video shared on Jan 30, speaking directly into the camera. “I’m going to do what is right by them, do what is right by their family and it is about what is important.”

The former world heavyweight champion added that he understood what the pair had “wanted to do for their families” and that his goal “is to continue to help them achieve their goals”.

Mr Ayodele was the personal trainer of the former two-time unified heavyweight champion, while Mr Ghami was the strength and conditioning coach. Both died at the scene of the crash.

In his video, Mr Joshua gave little away about his boxing plans, but noted “the mission must go on”.

“It ain’t about legacy, it’s just about doing what is right, and I know I am going to do what is right by them,” he reiterated.

The accident occurred weeks after Mr Joshua stopped YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in Miami to stay on course to face old foe Tyson Fury in 2026.

Mr Fury has since announced his eagerly anticipated return to the ring and is set to face Mr Arslanbek Makhmudov on April 11.

The fate of the mooted all-British battle between heavyweights Joshua and Fury remains unclear, with speculation that the former could now retire.

But promoter Eddie Hearn has said Mr Joshua would be given all the time he needed to cope with the loss.

Earlier in January, Mr Joshua shared online footage of himself returning to the gym, hitting pads with a trainer for what he called “mental strength therapy”.

In the video posted on Jan 29, he said: “One day my time will come, and I’m not scared either at all. It’s actually comforting knowing that I’ve got two brothers on the other side.

“I’ve lost people before, but I don’t think I’ve lost people like that, my left and my right, you know?” AFP