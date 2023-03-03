Anime-inspired Russian youth gangs gaining traction in Ukraine

Russian youth gangs, inspired by Japanese anime and manga, have been linked to a recent wave of violence in Russia.

These gangs which have reportedly named as “PMC Redan” or “PMC Ryodan” are also gaining traction in Ukraine.

News reports said that the gangs’ first fight broke out on Feb 9 in a food court at Aviapark Mall in Moscow. Other fights, which have been reportedly arranged by the gangs, also took place in other shopping centres in the city.

The gangs’ name derives from a gang in the Japanese manga series, “Hunter x Hunter” and the acronym for Private Military Company, Russia’s Wagner mercenary group.

The manga series features the criminal organisation “Genei Ryodan”, also known as the “Spider”. Its members are called the “Spiders”.

Members of the PMC Redan gangs sport long dark hair, are dressed in black outfits with spider symbols and the number four. The gangs organise fights through Telegram channels and turn up at designated venues as flash mobs.

Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported that more than 350 people - 319 of them are minors - had been taken to police stations in Moscow for being involved in the brawls.

Newsweek, which quoted unnamed media reports, said brawls have occurred among members of the gangs and another Russian youth subculture known as “offniks”, or football hooligans, as well as Russians with a non-Slavic appearance.

The American global news magazine reported that members of the gangs appeared to be inspired by nationalist Russian elements and perhaps even those who are critical of President Vladimir Putin himself.

RIA Novosti also reported that supporters of the “Redan subculture”, referring to the gangs, had been detained in St Petersburg, Novosibirsk and Kazan.

On Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it was important to stop illegal actions.

“And, of course, it is rather, let’s say, a pseudo-subculture that goes with a minus sign and which does nothing good for our youth,” he added.

In recent days, the gangs have also reportedly gained momentum in Ukraine and Belarus.

The National Police of Ukraine claimed that the Russians are trying to export the movement’s negative influence to Ukrainian teenagers through a disinformation campaign on Telegram channels.