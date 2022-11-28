Angry and hurt, Polish women fight back low fertility blame game

WARSAW – Polish women haven’t been this angry for this long and they are taking on the ruling conservatives.

Incensed by remarks from the country’s most powerful politician Jaroslaw Kaczynski, who accused them of drinking excessively and keeping the birth rate low, many will take to the streets of Warsaw on Monday.

It’s a repeat of the scenes from two years ago when hundreds of thousands of women marched against a near-total ban on legal abortions, in Poland’s largest public protests in decades.

What’s different this time is that the ruling party is facing the biggest challenge to its two-term rule before general elections next October.

Monday’s rally “is important to remind women that we have election in a year’s time,” said Marta Lempart, its organiser.

Protesters plan to gather outside Mr Kaczynski’s house in Warsaw, where police dispersed a crowd of mostly women with batons and tear gas in 2020. If the venue is symbolic, so is the date, coming exactly 104 years after Polish women secured the right to vote.

The Law & Justice party won over some women when it came to power in 2015 for the lavish baby bonuses it handed out.

But it quickly alienated many others after the country curbed abortion rights and the government cracked down on protests.

It has also been trying to curtail access to comprehensive sex education and threatened to withdraw from an international pact aimed at tackling domestic violence.

Polish women are now the government’s biggest critics and most vocal opponents.

As the elections approach, the government, which has strong ties to the Catholic Church, seems to be digging in even as polls suggest that declining support amid a widening cost-of-living crisis could leave it unable to form majority.

Sensing an opening, the Donald Tusk-led opposition has already pledged to table a bill allowing legal abortion in the first trimester of the pregnancy. The idea was backed by 70 per cent of respondents in a Nov 7-9 survey by Ipsos pollster for OKO.press news website.

“It was the votes of women in the past that decided whether the government stays or falls,” said Michal Fedorowicz, who worked for a presidential campaign of an opposition candidate in 2015 and now runs a research outfit known as IBIMS.