Anger grows as UK PM Sunak weighs shortening £100b rail link

LONDON - Mr Rishi Sunak faced growing anger from business leaders, politicians across the spectrum and even a major donor as he weighed whether to shorten a flagship rail project that may cost the United Kingdom £100 billion (S$167 billion).

The prime minister and chancellor are locked in talks over whether to halt the Birmingham-to-Manchester leg of High Speed 2 over concerns its cost is spiralling out of control. A decision may come as early as this week before Conservatives gather for their annual conference in Manchester.

“We do have to respond to the budgets,” Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said in an interview with the BBC on Sunday. “We have been hit not just by coronavirus but also by war in Ukraine, and I think any responsible government looks at that and says does this still stack up for what the country requires in terms of where it’s spending its resources?”

While Mr Shapps didn’t detail what Mr Sunak is likely to decide, his remarks fed speculation that the Conservative government will drop a major part of the project that was at the heart of its strategy to “level up” prosperity in northern communities. Tories won support from those areas away from Labour in the last election and need to retain that backing to win again.

The Sunday Times separately reported Mr Sunak is looking for ways to cut inheritance tax, which Mr Shapps called “deeply unfair” without confirming there would be a change.

His remarks signal the Conservative Party, trailing the Labour opposition in polls, is juggling its priorities ahead of an election widely expected next year. The inheritance tax measure would appeal to the party’s wealthy backers, but the idea of further pruning HS2 touched off a broad backlash.

Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham told Sky News northerners were being “treated as second-class citizens” by leaving the area with “Victorian infrastructure” that will deepen the wealth divide with the south.

Mr Jürgen Maier, former CEO of Siemens UK and vice-chair of the Northern Powerhouse Partnership, told Times Radio that “confidence levels in businesses to invest in their operations for infrastructure in the UK has really been knocked.”

Mr John Caudwell, the billionaire founder of Phones4U and a Conservative donor, told the Sunday Times that stopping HS2 won’t “make Britain great again”, that it should go ahead as intended and delays would make it “disastrously more expensive.”

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the Times that, “it’s the height of insanity to announce all this just before a party conference in Manchester” and that Mr Sunak shouldn’t deliver a “mutilated” HS2.

Ten university vice-chancellors including those in Warwick and Coventry urged Mr Sunak to press ahead with HS2 in full, saying it will “allow our universities to continue to drive the transformation of the regional economy,” the Financial Times reported.

Former Conservative Chancellor George Osborne wrote in the Times that shortening HS2 would be an “act of huge economic self-harm.”

Mr Sunak is working on a series of policy changes on housing, infrastructure, immigration and industrial policy over the coming weeks, people familiar with the plans have told Bloomberg.

A U-turn on HS2 would follow his decision to water down rules pushing the UK towards net-zero fossil fuel emissions, which also triggered a backlash among Conservatives.

The government is concerned that inflation is jacking up the costs of HS2. It’s already spent £24.7 billion on HS2 as of June, with a total budget for the first phase of the project from London to Birmingham of as much as £45 billion. Beyond that the numbers are more opaque. The official cost of the whole project is £71 billion – though the government’s own review said it could exceed £100 billion.

“The sequencing of what happens next is a perfectly legitimate question,” Mr Shapps said on the BBC. “A serious government looking at the long-term future makes these decisions even when sometimes they’re not popular at that moment, in the interests of the country at large.”