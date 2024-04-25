Anger among Ukrainians in Poland as Kyiv halts passport renewals

WARSAW - Hundreds of Ukrainians crammed up against a closed passport office in Warsaw on April 24, furious over Kyiv’s suspension of consular services for fighting-aged men in a bid to force them to return home and bolster troop numbers.

Ukrainian authorities said on April 23 that they were “temporarily” blocking men aged 18 to 60 from accessing consular services, after Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said they were letting compatriots fight in their place on the front lines.

“Staying abroad does not relieve a citizen of his or her duties to the homeland,” Mr Kuleba posted on social media.

The move is seen as part of Kyiv’s efforts to reinforce its army as soldiers struggle to hold positions against Russia.

But in Poland, which hosts hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians – both refugees from the conflict and those who were already living in the country when Russia invaded – there was anger among those who felt they were being unfairly targeted.

“This is a fight against people who are fleeing the army,” said Maksym, a 38-year-old truck driver, one of dozens of people who had come hoping to collect a new passport they had applied for – so far unsuccessfully.

“We are not asked on what grounds we went abroad... Why am I a draft dodger if I went abroad legally?“ he told AFP.

Some said they had spent the whole night queueing up.

The agency issuing passports to Ukrainian residents in Warsaw blamed a “technical error” for the problems, not the new directive from Kyiv.

‘No way out’

A heated argument broke out at the passport office when women accused a group of men of blocking the entrance and stopping other people who wanted to submit applications.

Mr Pavlo Lyashenko, a 35-year-old entrepreneur standing nearby as the scene unfolded, told AFP that “The state has put me in a situation in which I have no way out.”

He said he had received a text message saying his passport was ready, but believed it was now being withheld from him.

“The doors are blocked. They are afraid that if I come inside, I will not leave until I receive my passport. I know it’s there,” Mr Lyashenko said.