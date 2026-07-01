Angela Merkel unveils official portrait for German chancellery

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Former German chancellor Angela Merkel stands next to French-German artist Jeremie Queyras' painting ‘Portrait of former Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel’ at the Bode Museum in Berlin, on June 30.

BERLIN - Former German chancellor Angela Merkel on June 30 unveiled her portrait that will join those of her male predecessors in Berlin’s chancellery building.

Merkel cut a ribbon to reveal the painting by French-German artist Jeremie Queyras at Berlin’s Bode Museum, where it will remain on display until October.

It shows Merkel wearing one of her trademark blazers.

According to the Die Zeit newspaper, Merkel sat for the portrait for a few months in a studio specially set up for the purpose in Berlin.

“It’s strange when you slowly become history,” 71-year-old Merkel told the paper last week.

“Then I’ll just be hanging there,” she added, striking a typically pragmatic note.

During her 16 years at the helm of Europe’s top economy Merkel was known for her calm and unflappable leadership style.

Since she stepped down in 2021, Merkel has been accused of having been too soft on Russia and sparking turmoil and the rise of the far right with her open-door policy during the 2015-2016 migrant crisis. AFP