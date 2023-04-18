Angela Merkel given Germany's top honour despite criticism

BERLIN – Former chancellor Angela Merkel received Germany’s highest honour on Monday despite facing continued criticism of her legacy since leaving office, especially over her policy towards Moscow.

Ms Merkel, who led Europe’s biggest economy from 2005 to 2021, was presented with the special class Grand Cross by President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Monday evening.

The long-time leader thanked her family and several former aides for supporting her through her years in power, recalling “many very, very good experiences”.

“People often say what a snake pit politics is. I may say that I would not have survived if it were not for the other side of politics, and that is why I have always been able to enjoy it,” she said.

In a speech before handing over the award, Mr Steinmeier praised Ms Merkel’s “extraordinarily long time in office and... extraordinary political life”.

“For 16 years you served Germany with ambition, with wisdom, with passion,” he said.

Guests at the ceremony included Chancellor Olaf Scholz, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen and Ms Merkel’s husband, Mr Joachim Sauer.

The special class Grand Cross has been handed out only twice before, to former chancellors Konrad Adenauer and Helmut Kohl.

Ukraine crisis

Though hugely popular through most of her time in power, Ms Merkel, 68, has seen her star fading since she retired in December 2021.

The long-time leader has in particular faced criticism of her policy towards Russian President Vladimir Putin and for leaving Germany dependent on Russian energy – a weakness laid bare by the war in Ukraine.

“At the end of her time in office, our country was not in good shape,” Mr Bijan Djir-Sarai of the pro-business Free Democratic Party (FDP) told the RND broadcaster.

Mr Steinmeier, who served as foreign minister twice under Ms Merkel, has also faced criticism for his stance on Russia.

He said that Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine had “not only changed Europe (but) changed the world and thus also our view of previous German and European politics”.

“It is important that we learn our lessons from this,” he said.

Some commentators have questioned the logic of Ms Merkel receiving the award from Mr Steinmeier.

“She is being honoured by a man whose political role is far less significant than Merkel’s,” said Der Spiegel magazine.