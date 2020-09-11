Angela Merkel confirms Germany, France plan to take in minors from destroyed Moria refugee camp

Asylum seekers wait for food, fruit and water near the Moria refugee camp on Sept 10, 2020.
Asylum seekers wait for food, fruit and water near the Moria refugee camp on Sept 10, 2020.
The Moria refugee camp, two days after Greece's biggest and most notorious migrant camp was destroyed by fire.
The Moria refugee camp, two days after Greece's biggest and most notorious migrant camp was destroyed by fire.
BERLIN (AFP) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday (Sept 10) confirmed a Franco-German plan to take in minors left homeless after a huge fire destroyed the biggest refugee camp in Greece, saying she hoped other EU countries would join in.

"As a preliminary step we are offering to Greece to accept refugees who are minors - other steps must follow," Merkel told a panel discussion in Berlin, adding that the European Union must "finally assume more shared responsibility" for migration policy.

A source close to the talks told AFP earlier that Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron had agreed on an initiative for EU member states to take in around 400 minors from the destroyed Moria camp.

