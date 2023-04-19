Ancient necropolis unearthed next to busy Paris train station

PARIS – Just metres from a busy train station in the heart of Paris, scientists have uncovered 50 graves in an ancient necropolis that offer a rare glimpse of life in the French capital’s precursor, Lutetia, nearly 2,000 years ago.

Somehow, the buried necropolis was never stumbled upon during multiple roadworks over the years, as well as the construction of the Port-Royal station on the historic Left Bank in the 1970s.

However, plans for a new exit for the train station prompted an archaeological excavation.

Dr Camille Colonna, an anthropologist at France’s National Institute of Preventive Archaeological Research (Inrap), said at a news conference that there were already “strong suspicions” that the site was close to Lutetia’s southern necropolis.

The “Saint Jacques” necropolis, the largest burial site in the Gallo-Roman town of Lutetia, was previously partially excavated in the 1800s.

However, only objects considered precious were taken from the graves, with the many skeletons, burial offerings and other artefacts abandoned.

The necropolis was then covered over and again lost to time.

The Inrap team discovered one section that had never before been excavated.

“No one has seen it since antiquity,” said Inrap president Dominique Garcia.

Dr Colonna said the team was also “very happy” to have found a skeleton with a coin in its mouth, allowing them to date the burial to the 2nd century AD.

The excavation, which began in March, has uncovered 50 graves, all of which were used for burial – not cremation, which was also common at the time.