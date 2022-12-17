Analysts doubt Ukrainian claims about fresh Russian offensive

PARIS - Ukraine claims that Russia is preparing a fresh offensive against Kyiv early next year, but analysts doubt that Moscow can regenerate its battered forces for such a major operation is so short a timeframe.

Speaking to The Economist magazine this week, Ukrainian commander-in-chief General Valeriy Zaluzhny said he expected a new Russian assault on Kyiv in the first months of 2023.

“The Russians are preparing some 200,000 fresh troops. I have no doubt they will have another go at Kyiv,” General Zaluzhny said.

A major Russian attack could come “in February, at best in March and at worst at the end of January,” he added.

Although Russia mobilised 300,000 reservists between September and October, military experts say the new troops are unlikely to be sufficiently trained or equipped to attempt another storming of the Ukrainian capital.

A first attempt in February and March ended in humiliation thanks to fierce defensive efforts by Ukraine coupled with major supply, intelligence and command problems in the Russian ranks.

“Such an offensive does not appear very probable to me, but it’s not impossible at the same time,” independent Russian military analyst Alexander Khamchikhin told AFP.

Discussing Russian capabilities recently, US military expert Michael Kofman also judged Russia going on the offensive as a “rather unlikely scenario”.

“They have significant ammunition constraints and the Russian military’s performance now is very closely tied to the availability of artillery ammunition fires,” Mr Kofman told the War on the Rocks podcast.

Asked about the comments on Friday, the White House cast doubt on them.

“We aren’t seeing any indication that there’s an imminent move on Kyiv,” said White House spokesman John Kirby.

Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder declined “to get into speculating on potential future ops” but added that “we know that Russia continues to try to take offensive action.”

Russian commander

Russia’s future military capabilities in Ukraine will depend in large part on new commander Sergey Surovikin, a veteran of Moscow’s wars since the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan.

The shaven-headed general with a reputation for ruthlessness has been tasked with integrating the newly drafted soldiers and regenerating Russia’s badly damaged combat units.