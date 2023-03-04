An emboldened Rishi Sunak gets ready to fight his own party over taxes

LONDON – UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wants to use his deal with the European Union on Northern Ireland to cement a reputation for competence and delivery. Several members of his Cabinet are instead hoping it will mark a return to traditional Tory tax cutting.

With less than two weeks to go before the March 15 budget, an improving picture in the public finances is encouraging senior ministers to step up pressure on Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt.

Two Cabinet members in recent days have floated the idea that Mr Hunt should either scrap or curtail a planned rise in corporation tax.

A third, Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch, has privately indicated she wants to see the main rate cut, according to people briefed on those conversations.

But at the same time, she is also lobbying the chancellor on other mechanisms to reduce costs for businesses.

Ditching the plan to raise corporation tax from 19 per cent to 25 per cent would be a big ask for the 42-year-old prime minister.

It was a totemic policy from his time as chancellor and his commitment to balancing the books was key to ending the market turbulence that brought down his predecessor Ms Liz Truss in 2022.

Yet he also knows that finding a way to start bringing down a record tax burden would help to win round his opponents on the right of the party and boost his chances of surviving a general election due in less than two years.

Getting rid of it entirely would cost some £18 billion (S$29 billion) per year. Better economic prospects mean Mr Hunt has more money to play with, but only around an extra £10 billion, according to economists.

A person familiar with Mr Hunt’s thinking said the chancellor does want to prioritise business tax cuts before the election but is concerned that doing so now risks fueling inflation. Mr Hunt will cut tax for business once inflation is under control and public finances are secure, they said.

Even if he sticks to the increase in corporation tax, there’s plenty that Mr Hunt can do for business which will please his Cabinet colleagues.

One Cabinet minister said that if he’s unable to budge on the main corporate tax rate, Mr Hunt should provide incentives for greater investment in Britain.

This could come through an expansion of business investment relief, or a replacement for the “super-deduction”, which allows firms to reduce their tax bills if they invest in certain assets. That is due to expire this month.

In talks with the Treasury in the last few weeks, business lobbyists have proposed increasing the threshold at which firms pay the new 25 per cent top rate, taking smaller businesses out of the higher bracket. They have also discussed “vouchers” to drive investment in green industry.