LONDON – The outcome of Russia’s presidential election this week is not in doubt. Mr Vladimir Putin, who has ruled the country for a quarter of a century, is guaranteed to win another six-year term.

But the conduct of the vote from March 15 to 17 and the turnout will offer indications about the stability and popularity of Mr Putin’s government as the war in Ukraine, which has claimed the lives of tens of thousands of Russian conscripts, seems set to continue.