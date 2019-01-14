An egg is now the most-liked photo on Instagram with over 22 million likes

(THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A photo of an egg has become the most-liked image post on Instagram.

The photo has received over 22 million likes, beating previous No. 1 - United States celebrity Kylie Jenner's post of her new-born daughter Stormi.

Her photo which was posted in February last year set the record for most-liked Instagram image with over 18 million likes.

The egg image by user world_record_egg was first posted on Jan 4 with the message: "Let's set a world record together..."

According to Buzzfeed, world_record_egg's post overtook Jenner's on Sunday evening (Jan 13). The image was getting an average of one million likes per hour before it became the most-liked photo.

The account is run by a user identified as Henrietta the chicken from the British countryside. The user said the egg's name is Eugene and that the photo is popular with millions of Instagram users because "the power of the egg is strong".

Jenner has responded with a post of her smashing an egg.