Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport says passenger caps to continue through October

Travellers queue for check-in at Schiphol airport in Amsterdam on July 29, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
AMSTERDAM (REUTERS) - Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport said on Tuesday (Aug 2) that passenger caps introduced for the summer season to cope with long waiting times and other logistical problems will be extended into September and October.

In a statement, Schiphol said it is also continuing other measures.

These include asking passengers to show up no more than 4 hours before their flights.

The airport said it has warned airlines it expects too many passengers to handle during the Dutch autumn break in late October.

