London Jewish community ambulances torched in suspected hate crime, police say

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A police car near the scene after four ambulances belonging to Hatzola, a Jewish community organisation, were set on fire in London, on March 23.

LONDON – Four ambulances belonging to a Jewish community organisation in north London were set ablaze, police said on March 23 , adding that the incident was being treated as an anti-Semitic hate crime.

“An investigation has been launched after four ambulances belonging to the Jewish Community Ambulance service were set on fire in Golders Green,” Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

“Officers remain on scene and the arson attack is being treated as an anti-Semitic hate crime.”

The ambulances belonged to Hatzola , a not-for-profit volunteer organisation that responds to medical emergencies.

The London Fire Brigade said it sent six fire engines and 40 firefighters to the scene. Calls from residents were recorded at 1.40am local time .

“Multiple cylinders on the vehicles exploded and caused windows to break in an adjacent block of flats. No injuries are reported.”

The London Fire Brigade said the fire was under control by 3.06am .

Attacks against Jews and Jewish targets have risen worldwide since the Hamas attacks that triggered the Gaza war.

Since the conflict, Britain has recorded significantly higher levels of anti-Semitic hate.

The most severe anti-Semitic incident in Britain in 2025 was the Manchester attack that killed two Jewish worshippers during Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar. REUTERS