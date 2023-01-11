Ambulance workers strike again as Britain’s health service crisis grows

LONDON – The UK’s health system will endure another crisis on Wednesday as ambulance workers hold a second strike and the public is warned they may have to wait longer than usual for emergency services.

Members of two unions, Unison and the GMB, are walking out as part of an ongoing row over real-terms pay cuts suffered by staff in the National Health Service.

Meetings with ministers on Monday failed to produce a breakthrough.

“There will be fewer ambulances on the roads and fewer staff in our control rooms triaging 999 calls,” the London Ambulance Service said in a statement. “Patients may find it takes longer to get through to these services.”

The protests will affect much of England and Wales and follow a strike by ambulance workers in the run-up to Christmas – the first for three decades.

Industrial action planned for Dec 28 was called off.

During the strikes people are told to only phone for an ambulance in a life-threatening situation.

With discontent sweeping the NHS, nurses are due to stage more strikes later in January while junior doctors and physiotherapists are also planning industrial action.

Business Secretary Grant Shapps introduced anti-strike legislation to the House of Commons on Tuesday as the British government tries to minimise disruption from industrial action across a number of sectors.

Under the proposed law, minimum service levels would be required on strike days for fire, ambulance and rail services, with the government consulting on the adequate level of coverage.

In a string of broadcast interviews on Tuesday, Mr Shapps said Britain was following the example set by other European nations, including France and Germany.

“We will never withdraw the right to strike from people but when there are strikes on, life and limb must come first and there has to be a minimum safety standard put in place for that,” Mr Shapps told GB News before delivering a statement in the Commons about the legislation.

Unions criticised the proposals, with Mick Lynch, general secretary of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers, calling them “an attack on human rights and civil liberties”, and the Trades Union Congress vowing to fight them “every step of the way”.

With teachers and doctors also threatening to join the wave of strikes, ministers on Monday held talks with unions across a range of sectors.

They failed to stem planned strikes, although the government stance in opposition to the pay demands of health care workers appeared to have softened, with Health Secretary Steve Barclay telling union officials he was open to backdating their next pay rise.