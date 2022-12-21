Ambulance workers ready to join widening strikes in Britain as Sunak digs in over pay rise

LONDON - UK ambulance workers readied to walk out on Wednesday, a day after nurses staged their second stoppage, in a widening dispute with the government which is refusing to cede to above-inflation demands on pay.

The series of walkouts has intensified in the run-up to Christmas, with industrial action by railway workers and passport control officers threatening to ruin festive holiday getaways.

On Wednesday, ambulance staff including paramedics and call handlers go on strike, prompting warnings from healthcare leaders.

London’s biggest hospital group said “people giving birth will need to plan how they come into hospital”.

“Where people are planning any risky activity, I would strongly encourage them not to do so,” said junior health minister Will Quince.

“We never want to alarm people but we have reached the stage where our leaders feel it’s necessary to say they cannot guarantee patient safety,” said Mr Matthew Taylor, head of the NHS Confederation which represents services including ambulance trusts in England and Wales.

“We’re entering into a very dangerous time and this is why we’re upping even more our call to the government and to the trade unions to try to find a way of solving this dispute and helping us get through the winter,” he told the BBC.

At least three ambulance services declared critical incidents due to “unprecedented” pressure, saying they would prioritise treatment for those most in need, such as life-threatening cases.

Thousands of members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) in England, Wales and Northern Ireland took to picket lines on Tuesday, just five days after the first strike in its 106-year history.

Unions representing both National Health Service (NHS) nurses and ambulance workers have threatened further stoppages in the new year if the government keeps refusing to discuss pay.

Late Tuesday, the nurses’ representatives gave the government two days to agree to their salary demands to avert further strikes after Christmas.

“There are two days for us to meet and begin to turn this around by Christmas,” said Mr Pat Cullen, general secretary of the Royal College of Nursing.

“By Friday, we will be announcing the dates and hospitals for a strike next month.”