UKMTO and Ambrey report incident near Yemen's Hodeidah

CAIRO - The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) on Saturday reported an incident 48 nautical miles southwest of Yemen's Hodeidah where the vessel's master witnessed an explosion a significant distance from the ship.

The Houthi militia, which controls the most populous parts of Yemen and is aligned with Iran, has attacked ships off its coast for months, saying it is acting in solidarity with Palestinians fighting Israel in Gaza.

The ship and all crew were reported to be safe and proceeding to their next port of call, UKMTO said in an advisory note.

The British security firm Ambrey also said it had received information indicating missile activity near the same location.

The Houthi fighters' drone and missile strikes have been aimed at the Bab al-Mandab Strait and the Gulf of Aden.

That has forced shippers since November to re-route cargo on longer and more expensive journeys around southern Africa. REUTERS