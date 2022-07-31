'Always frightened': Life for Ukrainians in ruined estate

KHARKIV (AFP) - Ms Galyna Chorna sobs as she recounts the Russian rocket strike that obliterated the apartments above hers, shattering her windows, her door and any inkling of safety she still clung to.

The 75-year-old is the only remaining resident of her nine-storey block in Saltivka, one of Europe's largest housing estates that has been ruthlessly and relentlessly shelled by Russia since the start of its invasion of Ukraine in February.

"I'm so afraid because I'm alone here - I'm really alone. I had a daughter, but she died a year ago because she drank too much," she says, trembling despite the warm sunshine.

"So now I just sit here on this bucket. When a missile comes in, I just fall to the floor, on my front. That's why maybe I am still alive."

Saltivka, in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, was once a thriving district, built in the 1960s as a "bedroom community" for Soviet industrial workers, and home to upwards of half a million people.

A relentless barrage of Iskander missiles and unguided rockets began on February 26, hitting apartment blocks at random.

As the war grinds on, much of the neighbourhood now lies in ruins.

Early spring was so cold that the nails on Galyna's hands and feet turned black with the beginnings of frostbite.

There was no running water in the area for the first six weeks of war, and no electricity until last month. The gas only returned this week.

Scorched edifices overlook every street, their broken windows and the gaping holes smashed through masonry testament to the intensity of the bombardment.

Many of the buildings are scarred by deep fissures and look as if they are on the verge of collapse.

Rusting cars with roofs pancaked by fallen rubble and twisted metal decay in the streets.

Several apartment blocks appear to have been spared further into the estate, but no corner is genuinely safe, due to the random character of the shelling.