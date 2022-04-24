Almost 5.2 million Ukrainians flee war, says United Nations

GENEVA (AFP) - The number of Ukrainians who have fled the country since Russia's invasion two months ago is approaching 5.2 million, the United Nations refugee agency said on Sunday (April 24).

The total figure of 5,186,744 is an increase of 23,058 over Saturday's data, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees said.

More than 1,151,000 Ukrainians have left during April so far, compared with 3.4 million in the month of March alone.

The latest figures come as Ukrainians mark Orthodox Easter Sunday.

"For the people of Ukraine, and those forced to flee the country, it will be another day of fear, anguish, loss and separation from loved ones, as war continues to rage without mercy," the UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi wrote on Twitter. "May strength and courage be with them."

The UN's International Organisation for Migration said an additional 218,000 citizens of third countries - largely students and migrant workers - have also escaped to neighbouring countries since the Feb 24 invasion.

Women and children account for 90 per cent of those who have fled abroad, with men aged 18 to 60 eligible for military call-up unable to leave.

Beyond the refugees, the International Organisation for Migration estimates that more than 7.7 million people have been displaced within Ukraine. Almost two-thirds of Ukrainian children have had to flee their homes, including those who remain in the country.

Before the invasion, Ukraine had a population of 37 million in the regions under government control, excluding Russia-occupied Crimea and the pro-Russian separatist-controlled regions in the east.