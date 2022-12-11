Alleged Lockerbie bombmaker in US custody

LONDON - A Libyan man accused of making the bomb that destroyed a Pan Am flight over Scotland in 1988 is now in US custody, Scottish and US law enforcement officials said on Sunday.

Abu Agila Mohammad Masud was charged by the US two years ago for the Lockerbie bombing. He had previously been held in Libya for his alleged involvement in a 1986 attack on a Berlin nightclub.

Masud is expected to make his initial court appearance in a federal court in Washington, a US Justice Department official said on Sunday.

The bomb on the Boeing 747 en route to the United States killed all 259 people on board and 11 on the ground, the deadliest ever militant attack in Britain.

In 1991, two other Libyan intelligence operatives were charged in the bombing: Abdel Baset Ali al-Megrahi and Lamen Khalifa Fhimah.

Former Libyan intelligence officer Megrahi was found guilty of the bombing and was jailed for life in 2001. He was later released because he was suffering from cancer and died in Libya in 2012, always maintaining his innocence.

Fhimah was acquitted of all charges, but Scottish prosecutors have maintained that Megrahi did not act alone.

In 2020 the United States unsealed criminal charges against Mas’ud, a suspected third conspirator, adding he had worked as a technical expert in building explosive devices.

“The families of those killed in the Lockerbie bombing have been told that the suspect Abu Agila Mohammad Masud Kheir Al-Marimi ... is in US custody,” a spokesperson for Scotland’s Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service said.

“Scottish prosecutors and police, working with UK government and US colleagues, will continue to pursue this investigation, with the sole aim of bringing those who acted along with al-Megrahi to justice.” AFP, REUTERS