All passengers on hantavirus-hit ship considered high-risk contacts, EU health agency says

May 9 - All passengers on the cruise ship hit by a deadly hantavirus outbreak are considered high-risk contacts as a precautionary measure, Europe's public health agency said ahead of the ship's expected anchoring on Sunday off the Spanish island of Tenerife.

Passengers without symptoms will be repatriated for self-quarantine via specially arranged transport, not regular commercial flights, by their respective countries, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control said on Saturday as part of its rapid scientific advice.

Countries were preparing to evacuate their citizens from the MV Hondius around 0630-0700 GMT. Eight people have fallen ill, including three who died - a Dutch couple and a German national - the World Health Organization said on Friday. Six of the eight are confirmed to have contracted the virus, with another two suspected cases, the WHO has said.

Although at disembarkation, passengers will be considered high-risk, not all will necessarily be considered high-risk upon return to their home countries, the ECDC said.

The agency urged symptomatic passengers to be prioritised for medical assessment and testing on arrival, adding they may isolate in Tenerife or be medically evacuated home, depending on their condition.

Usually the virus is spread by rodents but can in rare cases be transmitted person to person. Health authorities have said the risk of the virus spreading is low. REUTERS