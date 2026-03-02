Alcoholic drinks top shoplifting rankings in Europe, STC study finds

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Alcoholic drinks are the most shoplifted products in European supermarkets, topping theft rankings in several countries, according to a study by Spanish security analysis company STC conducted with partners in 15 European countries.

Most shoplifting was committed for resale, with thieves targeting high-value, branded and gourmet products.

Basic staples such as flour and pasta were rarely stolen, suggesting that theft driven by hunger was virtually non-existent.

Alcohol ranked among the top five most stolen products in nearly all surveyed countries and was the most stolen item in Italy, Germany, Spain, Ireland and Belgium.

Health and beauty products ranked second overall, followed by meat, chocolate and coffee.

Theft patterns reflected local consumer preferences, with Iberian ham and olive oil most stolen in Spain, beer in Belgium and Finland, bakery and pastry products in Germany, chocolate and sweets in Britain, and coffee the most stolen item in France and the Netherlands, where meat also ranked among the top three.

Self-checkout tills were identified as the most vulnerable area for retailers, with companies investing in security cases and bottle collars to curb losses.

The study covered Albania, Andorra, Belgium, Croatia, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Kosovo, Luxembourg, Portugal, Spain, the Netherlands and Britain, representing a combined population of 387 million people. REUTERS