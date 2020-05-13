Airlines will not need to spare middle seat to restart travel: EU

The guidance for air travel is to gradually lift border restrictions and cautiously restart travel.
The guidance for air travel is to gradually lift border restrictions and cautiously restart travel.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
46 min ago

BRUSSELS (REUTERS) - The European Commission will say on Wednesday (May 13) that airlines will not have to leave the middle seats empty but the wearing of masks onboard and in airports should be required as travel across the bloc restarts gradually.

The guidance for air travel is part of a wider package of recommendations the Commission is issuing on Wednesday to gradually lift border restrictions and cautiously restart travel stalled by the coronavirus pandemic in order to revive tourism. More to come

 
 
 
 

Related Stories: 

Read the latest on the Covid-19 situation in Singapore and beyond on our dedicated site here.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

Topics: 

Branded Content