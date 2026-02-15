Airlines told to cut Paris flights amid snow warnings

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Snow ploughs clearing the runways on Jan 7 at France's Orly Airport, south of Paris.

PARIS - The French civil aviation authority has told airlines to restrict flights in and out of Paris airports on Feb 15 because of predicted snow and ice.

The DGAC said on Feb 14 it had called for a 30 per cent cut in peak hour flights at Charles de Gaulle airport and a 20 per cent reduction at Orly.

The department advised travellers to check with airlines before going to either of the airports on Feb 15.

Much of northern France is expected to be affected by snowy weather on Feb 15, which forecasters say could impact roads and other travel. AFP







