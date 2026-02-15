Straitstimes.com header logo

Airlines told to cut Paris flights amid snow warnings

TOPSHOT - Air France airplanes are seen on the tarmac as snowplows clear the runways after heavy snowfalls, which caused flight cancellations at Orly Airport, south of Paris on January 7, 2026. Around 100 flights were cancelled at Paris's Charles de Gaulle airport because of snowfall and fierce cold, and a further 40 were cancelled at Orly airport, France's transport minister said. (Photo by Kiran RIDLEY / AFP)

Snow ploughs clearing the runways on Jan 7 at France's Orly Airport, south of Paris.

PHOTO: AFP

PARIS - The French civil aviation authority has told airlines to restrict flights in and out of Paris airports on Feb 15 because of predicted snow and ice.

The DGAC said on Feb 14 it had called for a 30 per cent cut in peak hour flights at Charles de Gaulle airport and a 20 per cent reduction at Orly.

The department advised travellers to check with airlines before going to either of the airports on Feb 15.

Much of northern France is expected to be affected by snowy weather on Feb 15, which forecasters say could impact roads and other travel. AFP

