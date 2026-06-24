Airlines should still avoid airspace over Iran after framework deal, EU agency warns

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The agency said operators should exercise caution when operating within the airspace of Bahrain, Kuwait, Israel, Jordan, Qatar, Oman, United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

Airlines should continue to avoid the airspace over Iran, Iraq and Lebanon and remain cautious across the region despite the framework deal between Washington and Tehran, because violations remained possible, the EU aviation safety agency EASA said.

EASA said on June 24 it was extending its conflict-zone advisory for the region until July 1.

Short-term violations of the US-Iran ceasefire remain possible, in particular in and around the Strait of Hormuz and neighbouring airspace, the agency said.

The agency also flagged the fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, creating the potential for military activity impacting the airspace of Lebanon.

EASA said all operators must exercise caution and take potential risks into account when operating within the airspace of Bahrain, Kuwait, Israel, Jordan, Qatar, Oman, United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. REUTERS