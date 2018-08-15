Air traffic control problem halts flights at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport

AMSTERDAM (REUTERS) - A problem with air traffic control systems at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport is preventing flights from leaving or arriving on Wednesday (Aug 15), the ANP news agency reported.

The agency cited airport and air traffic control sources saying the problem began shortly after 1pm local time.

Schiphol airport's Twitter account said there was no incoming and outgoing flight traffic at the airport and it was probing the incident.

"At this moment, there is no incoming and outgoing flight traffic at our airport. Air traffic control is investigating this matter. We will keep you updated. Please check your current flight status on our website, our app or check your airline," the message on Twitter said.