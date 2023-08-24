Air strike injures seven people in Ukraine's Dnipro - official

KYIV - An early morning missile strike injured seven people in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro, governor of Dnipropetrovsk region Serhiy Lisak said on Thursday.
Three men and four women were among the wounded, he said. REUTERS
KYIV - An early morning missile strike injured seven people in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro, governor of Dnipropetrovsk region Serhiy Lisak said on Thursday.
Three men and four women were among the wounded, he said. REUTERS
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.