Air pollution surges as heatwave sweeps across Europe

LONDON (REUTERS) - Air pollution is spiking across Britain, France, and southern Europe amid record-breaking temperatures and scorching wildfires.

Scientists with the EU Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (CAMS) warned on Tuesday (July 19) of unhealthy levels of ozone pollution across southern and western Europe which could soon affect north-western regions.

The World Health Organisation has set an eight-hour surface-level ozone exposure limit of 100 microgrammes per cubic metre. Southeast England, northern France, and the Benelux region (Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg) are all currently seeing daily concentrations greater than 120 microgrammes.

"The air quality impacts are not negligible in relation to this heatwave," said Mark Parrington, senior scientist with CAMS.

Ozone pollution forms when heat and sunlight interact with greenhouse gases such as nitrous oxide, carbon monoxide and volatile organic compounds released during the burning of fossil fuels.

Ozone production accelerates during a heatwave, Parrington said, as these chemical reactions happen faster.

Scientists say ozone pollution will increase under climate change. Global temperatures are now about 1.2 degree Celsius above pre-industrial levels and heatwaves have become more frequent and more severe.

Surface-level ozone is known to worsen respiratory and cardiovascular illnesses, and has been linked to increased mortality rates.

Long-term exposure to ozone pollution is responsible for 55,000 premature deaths annually in Europe, according to a 2019 study in the journal Environmental Research Letters.

The study found that ozone pollution-associated mortality could be 11 per cent higher in some central and southern European countries in 2050 due to climate change. However, if emissions of greenhouse gases are slashed, ozone-related deaths are projected to decline.

Wildfire danger

Ozone pollution isn't the only air quality concern.

Wildfires raging across Portugal, Spain and France in recent days have released choking smoke containing fine, inhalable particulate matter known as PM 2.5.