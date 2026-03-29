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Air France leaves Paris’ Orly airport

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(FILES) A photograph taken on June 24, 2020, shows Air France planes parked on the tarmac at the Terminal 3 of the Orly airport, in Orly on the outskirts of Paris, a few days before its reopening as France eases lockdown measures taken to curb the spread of the COVID-19 (the novel coronavirus). Air France is leaving Paris Orly Airport on March 28, 2026 to refocus its operations on Roissy Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport, which will continue to serve routes to Nice, Toulouse and Marseille. The last flight bearing the French airline’s livery is a Nice-Paris service due to land at Orly at 9.55 pm, Air France told AFP. (Photo by STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP)

Air France said it was responding to declining passenger demand, with increased video-conferencing and reduced domestic business travel, and a shift in France towards train journeys.

PHOTO: AFP

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  • Air France ends its 80-year presence at Paris Orly Airport on March 28, shifting focus to Charles de Gaulle due to declining demand.
  • The last Air France flight at Orly will arrive from Nice, with only Corsica flights and Transavia services remaining.
  • Dropping passenger demand resulted from video-conferencing, less business travel, and a shift to train journeys in France.

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PARIS - Air France will land its final flight at Orly airport in Paris on March 28, as it focuses its services on the French capital’s main Charles de Gaulle airport.

The move away from the southern airport – announced back in 2023 – ends an 80-year relationship Air France has had with Orly, where it ran mostly domestic and short-haul flights.

The airline said it was responding to declining passenger demand, with increased video-conferencing and reduced domestic business travel – both accelerated during the Covid-19 pandemic – and a shift in France towards train journeys.

The airline told AFP that the last flight would be an air shuttle arriving on the night of March 28 from the southern French city of Nice.

The only services left with Air France livery at Orly would be flights to and from the French Mediterranean island of Corsica, which fulfil a public service role.

Air France’s budget subsidiary Transavia will also remain at Orly.

Groupe ADP, the state-controlled operator of Paris’ airport, said in February passenger volumes in 2025 had essentially returned to levels seen before Covid-19. AFP

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.