Air France leaves Paris’ Orly airport

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Air France said it was responding to declining passenger demand, with increased video-conferencing and reduced domestic business travel, and a shift in France towards train journeys.

PARIS - Air France will land its final flight at Orly airport in Paris on March 28, as it focuses its services on the French capital’s main Charles de Gaulle airport.

The move away from the southern airport – announced back in 2023 – ends an 80-year relationship Air France has had with Orly, where it ran mostly domestic and short-haul flights.

The airline said it was responding to declining passenger demand, with increased video-conferencing and reduced domestic business travel – both accelerated during the Covid-19 pandemic – and a shift in France towards train journeys.

The airline told AFP that the last flight would be an air shuttle arriving on the night of March 28 from the southern French city of Nice.

The only services left with Air France livery at Orly would be flights to and from the French Mediterranean island of Corsica, which fulfil a public service role.

Air France’s budget subsidiary Transavia will also remain at Orly.

Groupe ADP, the state-controlled operator of Paris’ airport, said in February passenger volumes in 2025 had essentially returned to levels seen before Covid-19. AFP