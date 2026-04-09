Air France extends Middle East flight suspensions to May 3

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Air France extended the suspension of its flights to and from Tel Aviv, Beirut, Dubai and Riyadh until May 3.

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PARIS – Air France has extended the suspension of flights to key destinations in the Middle East until May 3, citing security risks from the war between the US and Israel and Iran.

Major airlines have largely halted flights to the Middle East since the start of the war, triggered by US-Israeli strikes on Iran in late February.

A source close to the matter told AFP on April 9 that France’s flagship carrier had made the decision to extend the suspensions before the announcement of a fragile two-week ceasefire between Washington and Iran on April 7 .

“The airline is obliged to extend the suspension of its flights to and from Tel Aviv, Beirut, Dubai and Riyadh until May 3, 2026 inclusive (or until May 4, 2026 for flights departing from Dubai),” Air France said in a statement on its website on April 7 .

“The resumption of operations will remain subject to an assessment of the security situation on the ground, which is rapidly evolving,” the airline added.

In late March, German aviation giant Lufthansa said all services across the Middle East were cancelled until the end of April, while Hong Kong carrier Cathay Pacific said it would extend its flight suspensions to and from Dubai and Riyadh by a month until May 31. AFP