Straitstimes.com header logo

Air force fighter jet crashes on training exercise in Britain

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A video clip on social media showed what appeared to be the two pilots ejecting moments before the aircraft crashed in flames.

A video clip on social media showed what appeared to be the two pilots ejecting moments before the aircraft crashed in flames.

SCREENSHOTS: @WARMONITOR3/X

  • An RAF Hawk T2 fighter jet crashed during a training exercise in north Wales, with both pilots ejecting safely and sustaining minor injuries.
  • The aircraft caught fire on take-off from RAF Valley, prompting a temporary pause of all Hawk T1 and T2 operations for safety investigations.
  • UK Defence Minister Wes Streeting confirmed an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash while pilots receive hospital treatment.

AI generated

LONDON - UK Defence Minister Wes Streeting on Sept 23 said an investigation was under way after an air force Hawk fighter jet crashed during a training exercise in north Wales.

A video clip posted on social media showed what appeared to be the two pilots ejecting moments before the aircraft nosedived and crashed in flames.

The Hawk T2 aircraft had been flying out of the Royal Air Force (RAF) Valley station on Anglesey, an island off the north-west coast of Wales.

“On take-off there was an orange flame and as it accelerated it was basically on fire,” a witness told the regional news website North Wales Live.

Streeting, speaking at a conference in London, said the pair were being treated in hospital “and of course we’re investigating how and why this happened”.

The pilots are believed to have suffered minor injuries, according to police.

The RAF added on X that it had decided “to temporarily pause Hawk T1 and T2 operations as a precautionary measure whilst investigations are ongoing”.

The Hawk T1, and newer T2 versions are transonic, two-seat training aircraft used to train fast jet pilots. AFP

More on this topic
Crew members safely ejected after US military jets collision at Idaho air show
Greek military aircraft crashes during air show, pilots killed
See more on

Britain

Air crashes

Defence and military

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.