Air defence units of Ukrainian companies start intercepting drones, minister says

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A P1-Sun FPV interceptor drone takes off during a combat shift of an air defence unit of the 420th Khort Separate Unmanned Systems Battalion, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine March 18, 2026. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

KYIV, March 30 - The first of the air defence units formed by Ukrainian industrial enterprises has already begun carrying out combat duties, while new units are being formed at 13 other enterprises, Ukraine's defence minister said on Monday.

Ukraine's government last year authorised energy, communications and transport companies to buy v and use air defence equipment to improve their effectiveness in combating Russian air attacks.

The groups, which consist of the companies' own employees, are being equipped with weapons, operate under Air Force coordination, and are integrated into the broader air defense system.

"To date, several enemy drones have been shot down in the Kharkiv region, including Shahed and Zala models," Mykhailo Fedorov said on Telegram.

He said the units were at different stages of readiness, with some already carrying out combat missions and others still in training.

Fedorov did not specify which companies were taking part in the programme.

"This is a system-level solution that enables the rapid expansion of air defence capabilities without placing an additional burden on frontline units," he added.

Russia is actively using combat drones to attack Ukrainian industrial and energy facilities, launching hundreds of drones every day, most of which are intercepted by Ukrainian air defence forces.

According to Ukrainian military, Russia launched 164 drones at Ukraine last night, 150 of which were intercepted. REUTERS