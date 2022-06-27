Ailing oceans in the spotlight at major UN conference

LISBON (AFP) - A long-delayed United Nations (UN) conference on how to restore the faltering health of global oceans kicks off in Lisbon on Monday (June27), with thousands of policymakers, experts and advocates on the case.

Humanity needs healthy oceans. They generate 50 per cent of the oxygen we breathe and provide essential protein and nutrients to billions of people every day.

Covering more than two-thirds of Earth's surface, the seven seas have also softened the impact of climate change for life on land.

But at a terrible cost.

Absorbing around a quarter of CO2 pollution - even as emissions increased by half over the last 60 years - has turned sea water acidic, threatening aquatic food chains and the ocean's capacity to pull down carbon.

And soaking up more than 90 per cent of the excess heat from global warming has spawned massive marine heatwaves that are killing off precious coral reefs and expanding dead zones bereft of oxygen.

"We have only begun to understand the extent to which climate change is going to wreak havoc on ocean health," said Dr Charlotte de Fontaubert, the World Bank's global lead for the blue economy.

Making things worse is an unending torrent of pollution, including a garbage truck's worth of plastic every minute, according the UN Environment Programme (UNEP).

On current trends, yearly plastic waste will nearly triple to one billion tonnes by 2060, according to a recent OECD report.

Microplastics - found inside Arctic ice and fish in the ocean's deepest trenches - are estimated to kill more than a million seabirds and over 100,000 marine mammals each year.

Solutions on the table range from recycling to global caps on plastic production.

Global fisheries will also be under the spotlight during the five-day UN Ocean Conference, originally slated for April 2020 and jointly hosted by Portugal and Kenya.

"At least one-third of wild fish stocks are overfished and less than 10 percent of the ocean is protected," Dr Kathryn Matthews, chief scientist for US-based NGO Oceana, told AFP.

"Destructive and illegal fishing vessels operate with impunity in many coastal waters and on the high seas."

One culprit is nearly US$35 billion (S$48.5 billion) in subsidies.