Agreement on German brigade in Lithuania is historic - German defence minister

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius arrives at armoured infantry training area Altengrabow, Germany January 26, 2023. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo
Updated
21 min ago
Published
21 min ago

BERLIN - German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius on Monday has called the agreement on a permanent deployment of a German brigade in Lithuania a "historic moment," adding it is the first time that Germany permanently stations troops outside its borders.

"We will and we are ready to defend NATO territory," Pistorius said during a press conference with his Lithuanian counterpart, Arvydas Anusauskas, after having signed a roadmap to build up the brigade.

The Bundeswehr division should be ready for deployment by 2027, Pistorius said, adding the aim is to station 4,800 troops and around 200 civilians permanently in coordination with NATO following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. REUTERS

