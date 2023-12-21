After same-sex blessing ruling, pope decries inflexible ideologies

VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis warned on Dec 21 against inflexible ideological positions that can hinder the Church from seeing reality and moving forward, speaking days after a declaration allowing blessings of same-sex couples that conservatives have condemned.

Pope Francis, who turned 87 on Dec 17, made his comments in his traditional Christmas greetings to members of the Curia, the Vatican's central administration.

In the early years of his papacy, Pope Francis made the Christmas greetings an occasion for blistering critiques of the bureaucracy, highlighting what at the time he called its "illnesses" and "diseases".

On Dec 21, he mentioned the continuing debate between progressives and conservatives 60 years after the Second Vatican Council, which ushered the Church into the modern world.

"Let us remain vigilant against rigid ideological positions that often, under the guise of good intentions, separate us from reality and prevent us from moving forward," he said.

"We are called, instead, to set out and journey, like the Magi, following the light that always desires to lead us on, at times along unexplored paths and new roads," he said.

On Dec 18, he approved a ruling that priests can administer blessings to same-sex couples under certain condition and as long as they do not resemble marriage and are not part of Church rituals or liturgies.

While the pope's opening to blessings for same sex couples was welcomed by many, conservatives said it could shake the foundations of the faith and even lead to a Church schism.