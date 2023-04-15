France’s Macron weakened but unbowed after pension reform battle

PARIS – Hours before France’s top judges breathed new life into his widely denounced plans to make people work longer for their state pensions, President Emmanuel Macron was his usual defiant self.

“Never give up, that’s my motto,” he said, as he visited Notre-Dame on the anniversary of the fire that almost consigned France’s most celebrated cathedral to history.

Mr Macron’s ratings are in tatters, and most of France loathes his pension overhaul, but the constitutional court on Friday ruled that the legislation to raise the retirement age by two years to 64 was in line with the French Republic’s founding charter.

That verdict clears the way for the 45-year-old president to enact the law, offering him a political lifeline he aims to use to pursue a broader reform agenda after a tumultuous few months marred by strikes, protests and violence.

Mr Macron’s challenge will lie in soothing widespread anger not only at his pension overhaul but also at a perceived disdain for democratic institutions after, lacking a majority in Parliament, he rammed the pension Bill through without a final vote.

One government source familiar with Mr Macron’s thinking said he has set his course: measures to improve daily lives, including health and education provision and a “full-employment law” designed to accelerate a drop in unemployment to 5 per cent.

Mr Macron must also “show goodwill”, said Mr Bruno Cautres, a political analyst with Sciences-Po university.

In that vein, he invited trade unions to the Elysee Palace for talks on Tuesday, a presidency official said. Union leaders rejected the offer, however, and said they would keep up their fight.

Helping Mr Macron’s cause, turnout in nationwide protests has fallen in recent weeks. “Even in France, strikes don’t last forever,” a government official said.

Tackling ‘injustice’

Mr Macron said in an interview in March that the pension protests showed the French were crying out for more social justice, and hinted at how he plans to deliver that.

“What did this anger show? A feeling of injustice. People say, ‘It’s always the same ones who work and who have to make efforts’,” he said in the interview with TF1 and France 2.

He criticised the “cynicism” of companies that use government money but channel their profits into share buybacks and pledged to make them spend more of that money on staff instead.

He also reiterated a campaign promise to make people on income support work 15 to 20 hours a week to maintain their welfare payments. Such a measure would likely be popular with right-wing voters but risk angering the left.