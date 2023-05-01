After pan-bashing, France's Macron faces Labour Day protests

PARIS - France’s President Emmanuel Macron faces more nationwide protests on Monday as he seeks to steer the country on from a divisive pension law that has sparked anger, pan-bashing and social unrest.

Last month, he signed a law to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64, despite months of strikes against the Bill.

He and his government have since tried to turn the page on the episode of popular discontent, one of the biggest challenges to his second mandate.

But protesters have booed and banged pots and pans at him on his forays into provincial France to meet members of the public.

When Mr Macron attended a football match on Saturday, he was met with activists waving red cards.

Unions and the opposition are hoping for a mass turnout at the May Day rallies to let Mr Macron know they continue to oppose the pension overhaul.

“I invite all French men and women... to go out and catch the sun, to tan while pushing their baby strollers in the streets of Paris and the rest of the country,” Mr Francois Ruffin, a Member of Parliament for the hard-left France Unbowed party, said on Sunday.

“We are making sure 2023 goes down in the country’s social history,” he told broadcaster BFMTV ahead of the public holiday.

Almost three in four French people were unhappy with Mr Macron, a survey by the IFOP polling group found last month.

France has been rocked by a dozen days of nationwide strikes and protests against Mr Macron and his pension changes since mid-January, some of which have turned violent.

But momentum has waned at recent strikes and demonstrations held during the working week, as workers appear unwilling to continue to sacrifice pay.

Protests in recent weeks have taken on a more humorous tone.

Demonstrators clanged kitchenware to drown out Mr Macron during a speech to the nation after approving the pension law last month, and activists have kept up the practice on some of his visits around the country.

Near the Stade de France stadium outside Paris on Saturday, union activists distributed red cards and whistles to football fans coming to watch the final of the French Cup.