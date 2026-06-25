After calling it quits, Britain’s Keir Starmer gets European thanks for warming ties

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Outgoing British Prime Minister Keir Starmer offered his thanks for the “kind words” from his fellow politicians.

BERLIN – European leaders offered Britain’s outgoing Prime Minister Keir Starmer kind words at a Berlin meeting on June 24, days after he announced his resignation following months of pressure and miserable poll numbers.

Starmer appeared tense while representing his country in Berlin for a meeting with the leaders of Germany, France, Italy and Poland, just two days after he quit.

“You have done a great deal to strengthen NATO and foster a united Europe,” German Chancellor Friedrich Merz told Starmer at a joint press conference.

“I say this with a sense of regret that you are stepping down from office, but I am all the more grateful for the excellent cooperation we have enjoyed over the past few months.”

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk credited Starmer with patching up relations between the United Kingdom and the European Union after the bruising Brexit process.

“Europe, Poland and, I believe, also the United Kingdom – we all felt safer thanks to your engagement,” Tusk said.

“In many dimensions we once again became a united whole. Thanks to your work, one could forget about Brexit for a moment. I will remember this for a very long time.”

French President Emmanuel Macron said Starmer had “done a lot in the last two years to strengthen the UK’s role in Europe and within NATO. He did so with a dignity, decency and courage”.

And Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni noted the “excellent cooperation” between their two countries, as well as between London and Europe.

For his part, the outgoing British leader offered his thanks for the “kind words” from his fellow politicians.

“It’s been my privilege to work with you on these really important issues,” he said.

“And I’m proud of the work that we’ve done over the last two years to rebuild our relationship with our allies in Europe and around the world, and proud that Britain is standing up once again for decency, respect and the rule of law,” he said.

Starmer, who became prime minister after his Labour party scored a landslide victory in July 2024, stepped down after losing the support of his party.

He said he would remain on as prime minister until a replacement can be chosen. AFP