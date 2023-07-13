After a bitter fight, European lawmakers pass Bill to repair nature

STRASBOURG, France - European lawmakers, after an unexpectedly bitter political battle, approved a Bill on Wednesday that would require European Union countries to restore 20 per cent of all degraded nature areas within their borders on land and at sea.

The measure, a key element of the bloc’s Green Deal environmental initiative, passed with 336 votes in favour, 300 against and 13 abstentions. It now goes to a committee of representatives from the EU executive, Parliament and national governments.

Negotiations on a final version could take months. But the vote on Wednesday at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, means the bloc is now required in principle to pass the measure into law.

The Bill approved by Parliament was a modified version of the original proposal.

Lawmakers had submitted more than 2,300 amendments, an unusual number, and accused one another of spreading disinformation. The law initially failed to pass three committee votes after marathon late-night sessions.

A day before the final vote, scores of environmental activists, including Ms Greta Thunberg, faced off against angry farmers on tractors from all over Europe in scorching heat outside Parliament in Strasbourg.

Farmers are a key constituency in Parliament’s biggest political group, the centre-right European People’s Party, which led opposition to the Bill. Together with smaller far-right groupings, they said the proposed policy would threaten food production, cause a surge in inflation and harm farmers, who have already been hurt by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The party’s leader, Mr Manfred Weber, on Tuesday repeated his call for the European Commission, the bloc’s executive arm, which had put the measure forward, to withdraw the Bill and draft a new proposal. The majority of lawmakers voted against his request.

Environmental experts, community groups and many businesses rejected the claims that the policy would impair food production.

More than 6,000 scientists from several European universities, including Oxford, Athens and Zurich, said in an open letter in June that these claims “not only lack scientific evidence, but even contradict it”.

They argued that in the long term, it was climate change and nature degradation that constituted the highest threat, and that the proposed policy would ensure sustainable food production.

The final result on Wednesday was met with a standing ovation from supporters, and many lawmakers hugged and cheered.

“It’s a huge social victory,” said Dr Cesar Luena, a Spanish lawmaker who was one of the Bill’s leading supporters.

“It’s good for everybody. Because if you have healthy ecosystems, then the economic systems which depend on these ecosystems are going to be healthy themselves,” he added.

Restoring degraded land not only can provide relief from climate change, but is critical for addressing a global biodiversity crisis that threatens to drive an estimated one million plant and animal species to extinction.

In December, nations of the world agreed to 23 targets to tackle biodiversity loss, with Europe pushing for ambitious action during negotiations. One of the targets committed nations to restoring at least 30 per cent of the planet’s degraded land, freshwater and marine areas by 2030.