After 8 years of war, Ukraine's army a tougher prospect

KYIV (AFP) - When he arrived at the front line as a volunteer to fight Russian-backed separatists in 2014, Mr Pavlo Dolynskiy found Ukraine's army in a desperate state.

Kyiv had just lost the Crimean peninsula to Moscow without a shot being fired and its regular forces - eaten away by years of neglect and corruption - could not cope with the spiralling conflict in the east of the country.

"The army had reached the point where it couldn't stand up to the enemy," Mr Dolynskiy, who now works at a veterans association, told AFP.

Soldiers struggled to get uniforms and boots, they had antiquated Soviet-era weapons, equipment often malfunctioned and the army relied on a ragtag mix of volunteers to plug the gaps.

"It really was in a lamentable condition," he said.

But now, as tensions soar over a massive Russian military buildup on its border, Ukraine's armed forces present a far tougher prospect.

Battle-hardened by nearly eight years of a simmering war that has claimed more than 13,000 lives, the military has undergone reforms and been bolstered by Western arms and training.

"Eight years ago, the Ukrainian army did not exist. It was only on paper, and did not have the potential to fight," said Mr Mykola Beleskov, a defence analyst at the National Institute for Strategic Studies in Kyiv.

"Now they are the best armed forces that Ukraine has had in 30 years of independence. The best prepared and the best trained."

The conflict has forced Ukraine's pro-Western leadership to try to turn their depleted Soviet legacy forces into a more modern military aligned closer to the standards of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) military alliance.

Ukraine's defence budget has tripled over the past decade in US dollar terms to around US$4.2 billion (S$5.6 billion) in 2021 and reforms have looked to tackle rampant corruption and improve command and control.

The US has provided some US$2.5 billion in military aid since 2014 and training from Nato allies - including also Canada and Britain - has helped bolster battle readiness.

As part of the modernisation drive, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky this week signed a decree to add an extra 100,000 personnel to the armed forces over the next three years - taking its total to some 360,000.

The authorities have pledged to ramp up wages for those serving and professionalise the army by ending conscription by 2024.

A crucial addition has also been the influx of foreign weaponry that has bolstered the military's Soviet-era stockpile.