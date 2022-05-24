After 3 months, host cities struggle to find jobs, homes for Ukraine refugees

RZESZOW, Poland/PRAGUE, Czech Republic (REUTERS) - When Ukrainians started streaming across the border after Russia invaded their country on Feb 24, residents in this Polish city - like many others across central Europe - sprang into action to help settle and house refugees fleeing war.

Three months later Rzeszow's population of nearly 200,000 has swelled, at times as much as 50 per cent, and Mayor Konrad Fijolek predicts the city will need new schools and housing to absorb refugees unable or unwilling to return home.

The pressures on his city illustrate the challenges facing central European nations as they shift to providing long-term assistance to refugees, who are mostly women and children.

This includes providing access to jobs, schooling, and mental health counselling. New arrivals increasingly come from hard-hit eastern Ukraine compared to the first wave of refugees who often had family connections and more means, officials and aid workers say.

"If we built a few thousand more flats here, they would definitely be occupied, even by those people who want to escape here and wait out the war but probably a large part of them will stay here more permanently," the Rzeszow mayor told Reuters.

"There is not a single vacant place. We would really need and we will try to build more flats and there is a huge integration process ahead of us."

His city, which lies on the River Wislok about 100km from the Ukraine border, has a well preserved Old Town and is home to a number of universities, as well as being a growing regional tourist and investment hub.

Central European nations like Poland, which had large Ukrainian communities before the war, have been a natural destination for many refugees, putting pressure on some local services and residents in a region already hit by sharp cost of living increases.

"We understand that Poland is probably also having a hard time because of this," said Svetlana Zvgorodniuk, who left the western city of Lviv on Feb 27 with her daughter and granddaughter. "It is difficult for the state to provide for so many people. We are very grateful."

More than six million Ukrainians have fled their country, escaping a Russian invasion that has flattened cities, killed thousands and created Europe's biggest refugee crisis since the end of World War II.

'I won't chase them away'

Much of the burden of absorbing the refugees has fallen on Poland, where 1.1 million Ukrainians have registered for a national identification number, according to government data.

That number includes 519,000 children and means Ukrainians now make up 7 per cent of the children living in Poland.